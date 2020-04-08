The photos of Niall Horan with Scarlett Johansson on SNL

This Saturday, the singer Niall Horanand the actress Scarlett Johansson were invited to Saturday Night Live. This Tuesday, December 17 for the night, the singer posted on her Twitter account a series of photos commemorating the evening.

“What a week! Be the guest of Saturday Night Live was one of the greatest honors that I had in my career. To return to the stage of SNL after so many years was incredible, I have never felt so at home“wrote Niall along with a photo of Scarlett.

What a week! To be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live was one of the greatest honours I’ve had in my career. Getting back up on the SNL stage after a few years was incredible,I’ve never felt more at home. pic.twitter.com/t4jPqPL3NF — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial)

December 18, 2019





“The wonderful and beautiful Scarlett Johansson. Thank you for take care of me under your wings, and above all for being a lovely person. It was an honor to be in this program with you”, he added.

Currently Scarlett Johansson was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a leading role for the film “Marriage Story” from Netflix.

Also praised the hosts of the program: “The same team has done this for years. Are the people more friendly and efficient in the industry. Thank you for making my week so special.

The cast are always so lovely and fun to be around. Thank you to cecily especially for helping me out with the skit etc.. thank you guys. Thank you Lorne for asking me to be a small part of your incredible show. You are a gentleman and I hope we can work together again some day pic.twitter.com/TyQUnAwO4l — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial)

December 18, 2019





Scarlett Johansson is put in the role of presenter to announce the show of Nial in vivo. The former One Directon sang his singe “Nice to meet you”.