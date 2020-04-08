The revelation of the most famous in the lives of the quarantine

In the middle of a quarantine due to a pandemic of coronaviruses, many artists have resorted to the live streaming on social networks. From concerts, shows, interviews, and partnerships with other celebrities, the celebrities are giving a talk on the lives.
All the live videos, which are recorded directly in the home of an artist, come up with a climate more comfortable for the production, and making them feel so much at ease that some of them will end up making the revelations to the fans! See below for who they were as follows:
Selena Gomezparticipated in the program The Bright-Mindedof Miley Cyrus and it was revealed to have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. “I was one of the best hospitals in psychiatry, and I was arguing that, after several years of going through thousands of experiences, I am touched that I am bi-polar”, “she said.
Anitta eventually, assuming the relationship with the entrepreneur Gabriel Davidafter saying that, she was alone with her boyfriend, in an interview with Camila Coutinho. “I’m not at home, only my mother. I came home from my boyfriend’s at the Cove. He also lives with his parents, who are older and are on their own at home.”.
The singer Melissa Etheridge just dropping in with a personal opinion about some of the friends and the ex-couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anistonin an interview with the Watch What Happens Live. When asked about the mass hysteria surrounding the reunion of the actors, she said: “I do believe that they will always remain friends, because they are two very special people, that you can overcome anything”.
In an episode of the The Bright-Minded, Demi Lovato he felt too much not to be on the side of the Miley Cyrus in the turbulent times of the life of a friend. “First of all, I am so sorry that you have gone through all of this, I had no idea. I would love to be there for you. We went through moments that were the most near and far, and that’s fine – that’s what friends do”she explained.
Jennifer Aniston did not make any revelation, but he showed that he was very turned on at her ex-boyfriend, John Mayer. The star even left a comment on the broadcast, after laughing at the joke of a singer using the emoji laughing.
Bianca Andradethe ex-member of the BBB20, it ended up with the betrayal is exposed by her ex, DJ Barbara Labres. “There’s yours and there’s mine. I gave you a foot in the ass because you have earned it! You have betrayed me”showed Labres. “I don’t have the ball, and I said that I was free.”if it defended the Mouth Pink. Nice!