The revelation of the most famous in the lives of the quarantine

In the middle of a quarantine due to a pandemic of coronaviruses, many artists have resorted to the live streaming on social networks. From concerts, shows, interviews, and partnerships with other celebrities, the celebrities are giving a talk on the lives.

All the live videos, which are recorded directly in the home of an artist, come up with a climate more comfortable for the production, and making them feel so much at ease that some of them will end up making the revelations to the fans! See below for who they were as follows:

Selena Gomezparticipated in the program The Bright-Mindedof Miley Cyrus and it was revealed to have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. “I was one of the best hospitals in psychiatry, and I was arguing that, after several years of going through thousands of experiences, I am touched that I am bi-polar”, “she said.