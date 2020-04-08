The star of the Marvel comics, became the Wolverine in the picture, you see!

The actor took advantage of a new outfit for dressing up in the style of marvel comics, a mutant-the most iconic of the Marvel universe.

Pratt showed off their chops, and messy hair are characteristic of the hero, who was played by Hugh Jackman, in a number of films in the Marvel universe.

The actor has to put in the hashtag #QuarantineWolverine in the picture, and it received a number of compliments from the fans.

Chris Pratt is going to star in the upcoming film, Guardians of the Galaxy, which is slated to arrive in theaters after 2021.

The Wolverine has also been confirmed to finally be joining the MCU, but his arrival does not yet have a date for the happening.

