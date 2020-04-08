The war against the Covid-19: Heritage’s positive post-pandemic

It may seem a bit alarmist to call it with the current pandemic, “the War against the Covid-a 19”, but the situation is very similar to what we saw in the Great War. It is a common touch of the conflict, with the loss of a human life, but there are other aspects that cannot be ignored and which are to be present in the moments of darkness in our history. This year’s Olympics, for example, has been delayed for the third time in their history. The other two times were during the First and Second World wars. Also, because of the pandemic, local struggles have gained a respite — the palestinians and the israelis have joined together to carry out joint actions against the coronavirus. In short, we are in a battle and our weapon is the social isolation, water and a mild soap.

Since we are in a sensitive time (and nerve-wracking, by the way), why don’t we try to learn something from the situation. In the Second World War has left us as a legacy as positive as the antibiotics, microwave ovens, computers, plastic surgery, and many other features. The multi-Covid-19th may we leave a positive?

In science, the first one positive legacy: the Vaccines and medical

Brazil is not a country accustomed to conflict, then it is normal, but we have specialists of high quality, which is the majority of the population does not know how to behave in these situations. We are a country that is accustomed to the physical contact, and that most are not aware of the use of protective masks. But we are learning, and, above all, to give up her day (I believe that the main factor is the social movement #FiqueEmCasa, after all, in a tropical country, it’s common to walk the streets, because we don’t have harsh winters, such as Russia or Canada).

In this scenario, it is also teaching our staff to be prepared for situations of extreme emergency, and particularly in the capital, we are seeing that the stock has never before undertaken such as the establishment of temporary hospitals, and the establishment of protocols for medical care to be more robust.

As for the world, a number of initiatives that are resulting in a positive legacy. According to the investor, Seth Bannon, in an interview with the site, the Impact of the Alpha, vaccines, and rapid tests are being made at an accelerated rate. “The [nosso projeto] the more ambitious it is, the HelixNano (a company in which Bannon is an investor). They are working on a vaccine, mRNA, multi-antigen. This is basically a shot that you can be, not only for the vaccine against this new version of the Covid-19, but from the potential changes. Basically, it would be a vaccine that you would get, and that would be the end of the issue. One of our companies called the BillionToOne, re-shaped the technology that is used to test for genetic and pre-natal care, to create a test-Covid-19 simple. If you work for them — they are still in the final stages of validation, will allow one million tests per day.

In addition to the inventions described by Bannon, a number of trends have been driven by the hiv pandemic. E-for example, it was not something much discussed in a number of countries. Not only for ethical reasons, but also in technology. In the current scenario, and in a few weeks, we have seen the bill 696/2020, which frees up the use of telemedicine services during a pandemic, will be proposed. The idea, according to the Agency, the Senate, is “to open up the hospitals and the health centres with the provision of care to patients at a distance, by means of technology, such as video conferencing”. Noting that the text of the “The future of medicine: ‘do You have the courage to say a nanorobô?’”, posted on InovaSocial by march 2019 at the latest, he claimed that “the subject matter [telemedicina] also you are going to generate a lot of discussion among the medical organizations, but it seems to be inevitable in the advancement of telemedicine and virtual consultation for the simplest cases, which will speed up the service, especially in a Country like Brazil, which has many of the populations that live in remote regions where there are no health care professionals”. Although it may be sporadic, it may be the beginning of a positive legacy, which will result in the adoption of telemedicine services.

Out in the field of health, the home office, The trend turned to daily life

Once out of the field of health, the home office was the best. We’ve learned, it’s a great app, one that you can work from home and remote working has gone from being a trend to becoming a option for the job in the near future. In a survey carried out by the IBGE and published in the beginning of the year (more on this in the text, Trends to 2020: Ideas that changed the world, Part 1”) indicates that, by 2018, to 3.8 million brazilians working in the house, in the form of so-called home office.

Even in the InovaSocial, said in August 2019 at the latest, in the towns and cities of the future in the next 100 years?”, that is, before the holograms, we need to resolve an issue that is central to the membership of the home office as a platform. The format has been the darling of some companies, but you have lost other forms of work. According to an article published in the Harvard Business Review, remote desktop — where you can work from anywhere and not necessarily from home can increase by 4.4% and labour productivity.

We have come to realize that this reality doesn’t apply to everyone, but the pilot forced the home office / telecommuting we also made him realize the flaws and the gaps in knowledge that need to be met in order for the model to be implemented from time to time. It’s as if millions of people opted for a one stage test, that is, we can reap many of the lessons learned from this time, and to improve the format. But the one thing that is a fact, and many companies have already realized that you don’t have to have big buildings (offices, complexes, which use energy, water, and other supplies). On the side of the employee, you realize that working from home is not easy and you need some support — whether it’s a laptop and high performance is provided by the company, or in a corner of the work inside the home. Perhaps the one positive legacy that we will have to adjust.

In the end, nature has shown us how, on a global scale, we are small. It only took a few days, in the absence of the man, for the animals, “land” in small towns, and if you missed it, you have the situations very funny, and intriguing, like elephants drunk in a village in China, and the invasion of the goats in Llandudno, and the revolt of the apes in India, the pandas are mating and after 10 years!), the pollution decaísse (talk about a drop in CO2 emissions, in February, the ozone layer has begun to recover (regenerate, the circulation of the winds), and even strange noises in the sky the link to thatit is not the end of the world, it’s just the atmosphere and interacting with the world (read more here). Last of the pandemic, we may be able to understand the young, But Thunberg was not in the wrong, and that climate change is something that you need to gain the most attention are urgently needed.