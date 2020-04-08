To live with a shepherd, and Justin Bieber as advocates for the faith of Jesus | Faith

Ana Luiza Menezes 15h58 | up-to-date on 06/04/2020 16h06



Justin Bieber and indicates a return to his musical career Photo: Reproduction

In the period of the quarantine, a lot of artists, and religious leaders have taken part in live broadcasts on social media. Always willing to share his faith, Justin Bieber was not out of the trend, and if you walked up to the pastor Rich Wilkerson to talk about the issues related to the gospel.

The two discussed a range of topics, such as forgiveness and eternal life. They will also be presented with the questions and the answers about who Jesus is and what the gospel is.

The gospel is the good news. And the good news of Jesus christ is that we are all born broken and we all have a desire for God, it’s a hole in our soul, but Jesus came to fill it up. We believe that Jesus christ is the son of God; that he came to this earth in the form of a man, and lived a life of spotless perfection. He became the atoning sacrifice. He has paid the price for our sin, ” said the minister.

Bieber has continued to brazil and has launched the question of what is free.

– Grace is the power of God in our lives. Grace is the bridge from us to God, ” she said to the pastor.

Justin added, saying that “it is for this reason that we need the lord Jesus christ.

This is the nature of grace. [Jesus] he took the punishment so we don’t have to live in shame or fear. God sent his perfect son who knew no sin and became sin so that we could get right with God. The most important thing for you to say thank you is to have the same hope for their souls. My future is secure because I am forgiven, I am saved, I am freed from my past. I don’t need to live in sin, or shame. I can live in for free, ” she said of Bieber.

Before the end, the singer has left is a call to all the people who were watching it.

The good news is that it doesn’t matter who you are or what you’ve done. It doesn’t matter how bad you think it is, or how you think your life is. God is not afraid of your mess. He is not ashamed of what you have done. He wants you to come to them with open arms and accept what He has done for you. It’s not as simple as saying, ‘Jesus, I accept what you have done for me, and I do believe that you are God, and I pray that you will forgive me for my sins,’ ” he said.

View this post on Instagram – Shoutout to @lnzy8s for this audio track. Love it! The post is shared by Rich Wilkerson (@richwilkersonjr on Apr 1, 2020 at 3:05pm PDT

Read more1 Enrich your faith with 7 great tips for e-books christian

2 Marcelo Rossi pays tribute to health care professionals

3 The evangelicals are in prayer in front of the Palace of the Dawn

If you find an error in this document, please fill in the fields below. Your message and the link to the page that will be sent to you automatically in the drawing-up of the Whole.The News, which will verify if the information.