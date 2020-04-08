To live with a shepherd, Justin Bieber shows of faith, and a belief in Jesus

“My future is secure because I am forgiven, I am saved, I am free from my past,” says Justin Bieber.

During the period of the quarantine, many well-known religious leaders have been part of the lives on the social networks. Very willing to share their faith Justin Bieber it was not out of this, and walked up to the pastor Rich Wilkerson to talk about the issues related to the gospel.

The two touched on many topics, including forgiveness and eternal life. The canadian pastor, they had the questions and the answers about who Jesus is, and what it is about the gospel.

After a few questions and answers, Justin Bieber has been deep into his words, and he spoke about the grace of God to be with us.

“That’s the nature of grace. [Jesus] he took the punishment so we don’t have to live in shame or fear. God sent his perfect son who knew no sin and became sin so that we could get right with God. The most important thing for you to say thank you is to have the same hope for their souls. My future is secure because I am forgiven, I am saved, I am freed from my past. I don’t need to live in sin, or shame. I can live in for free,” said the singer.

Before finishing her words, the canadian left is a call to all the people who were watching it live.

“Well, the good news is that it doesn’t matter who you are or what you’ve done. It doesn’t matter how bad you think it is, or how you think your life is. God is not afraid of your mess. He is not ashamed of what you have done. He wants you to come to them with open arms and accept what He has done for you,” finished Justin Bieber.