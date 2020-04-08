‘Top Gun 2’ to change the date of the premiere for the cause of the crisis, the COVID-19 – Monetary

+



The actor Tom Cruise in a scene from Top Gun: Maverick (Photo: Playback)

The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, a continuation of the classic film starring Tom Cruise, in 1986, he received a new date for the premiere, after having its launch postponed because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

The studio, Paramount pictures announced that the movie would be released from the original on June 24, will arrive in theaters in the United States at the end of the week of Christmas, on the 23rd of December, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise in a scene from “Top Gun’ (Photo: Reproduction)

In Top Gun: Maverick’ Tom Cruise returns as a rider, troublesome, and very talented in equal proportions – that turned into a legend by the time he tried a place in the top flight for the united states Air Force and is now an instructor, troubled, and gifted to the next generation of riders.

The film was originally meant to be directed by Tony Scott, the filmmaker responsible for the success of the original, but it ended up being under the care of Joseph Kosinski (‘Tron: Legacy’, ‘Oblivion’, and ‘Men of Courage’), who took over the project after the death of the original director.

In addition to Cruise, the cast of the film also counts with the return of Val Kimer, in addition to the first in the franchise’s actors like Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Glen Powell.

Emily Blunt, in A Quiet Place: Part-II (Photo: Handout)

The studio has also announced that the terror of ‘all year round: Part II,’ which will be released on the 20th of march, will debut on the 24th of September. In addition, the animation ‘Spongebob squarepants – The Amazing Rescue’ has had its arrival in theaters postponed from 22 may to 21 July.

The movie of the action – ‘The Tomorrow War’, which will be released on Christmas eve, he was taken from the calendar of their dance to the studio to find a new date for the publication. The film is starring Chris Pratt and J. K. Simmons, tells the story of a war and futuristic, in which the human is facing the aliens and the scientists, they develop a new ability to rescue the soldiers from the past.

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.