Two Brothers on A Journey of Fantastic rescues that Pixar has the best of the best

Pixar has dominated the market for animation for so many years, to the point of stealing the scene from the Disney’s, they were forced to buy it, and to this union the results are very interesting, were born, the success of Frozen, the most out of them. Since then, unfortunately, the creativity of Pixar, seems to have diminished, and the works were running out of power. And it is this scenario that causes a certain amount of distrust on the animation of the Two Brothers, the latest release from the studio.

The two Brothers, it tells the story of a family who’s father passed away very early and the mother is just almost creating yourself, the players, the eldest is played by Chris Pratt, and the young Tom Holland), having the partnership Deadline.

The interesting thing about this is that this family home is situated in a world in which one day was magic, from which all the creatures are magical in the family, it is with the elves, and the father is a centaur, and several other magical creatures found in this world that has forgotten magic, such as the playful appearance of a gang of fairy-bikers, and almost the protagonist of Manticore, led by the great Octavia Spencer.

The world that was once magical, and it has evolved into a technology that serves as the backdrop for the birthday of your brother, when you receive a gift from her father the late, finds a stick, the magician, and it is not by chance that the elder brother is a computer geek who knows all the spells on it, and that the brothers are trying to hard casting a spell to bring her father back for one day, and for that reason they end up embarking on a journey.

Even though the brothers out on an adventure, be it in a context that is common to the films of the teens, the temperature of the co-existence of the wizarding world, and it is a high-tech world, two worlds as different as the personality of the brother, and the fact that the extrovert and shy, which is incurable and makes the movie an overlay of contrasting color and interest. It’s impossible not to remind you of Middle-Earth in the universe of Tolkien, after all, there are many references to the world of the Lord of the Rings.

Fluid and lightweight, the performance of the actors really convinced, seem to be the same two brothers, and a journey for as long as you take them, just bring them all back to them, and, as might be expected, on the inside, causing discovered and rediscovered in each of the main characters.

Far from being revolutionary, the Two Brothers, is an extremely competent jurisdiction within which it is intended, to align the elements to form a coherent and seamless, and with an end result that reminds us of the Security of the good old days, telling stories in layers, and empathy with the audience, bringing it the hope of better days to come.