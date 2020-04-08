Vetements used doubles of Angelina Jolie, Kate Moss and Naomi on your gateway

Three legends of the industry show biz joined in the parade of the collection of menswear Autumn/Winter Vetements in Paris. We talk about Angelina Jolie, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell. Well to be honest, they are not the true, are doubles but we still get very excited seeing them on the catwalk.

In addition to include models characterized as the iconic top models and actress, the parade featured garments with strong statements such as “NO SOCIAL MEDIA ” THANK YOU” and “It costs $0.00 to be a good person”.

Following with the continuous scanning of the mark of the reality, the counterfeit and the role of social networks in the future, Vetements used several models in the catwalk that could pass as doppelgängers of our favourite celebrities, including the Campbell and Moss, as well as Hollywood actors like Angelina Jolie, Sharon Stone and rapper Snoop Dogg.

When you talk about your decision to use doubles of celebrities on the show that took place in the Garage Amelot, a parking lot in disuse, the co-founder of Vetements, Guram Gvasaliahe said to Vogue in a way typically wry: “I would have loved to have the Naomi real. But as a young company, I’m afraid we can’t afford it”.

The doppelgänger of Noami dazzled in a strapless silver that reached to the floor and finished with a coat of fur, while “Moss” wore a design with golden strappy sandals. And if its looks you seem to be well-known is because they are very similar to those used for close the gateway SS19 Versace in which supermodels “original” next to Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen.