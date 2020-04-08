Was Eilish, Lizzo, and more artists to make shows, and online to help the fight against the coronavirus

And the shows online, does not stop at this a period of quarantine! That’s good, isn’t he?! With the aim of raising funds to help combat the coronavirus, the particular “One World: Together At Home“he invites various artists to perform live from their homes. The broadcast will take place on the 18th of April. Write down on your calendar, you know?!

Check out the full line-up

In addition to the Lady Gagathat was in the making, the special one will bring musical performances of the Was Eilish, Finneas O’connell, Lizzo, John Legend, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Idris, and Her Representation, J Balvin, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, County Kerry, Washington, Melbourne, MalumaSir Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Shah, Rukh, Khan, Stevie Wonder, The album Debuted and By Andrea Bocelli.



Presented will be for the account of the famous pictures of the talk-show circuit. They are as follows: Jimmy Fallonfrom “The Tonight Show” Stephen Colbertfrom “The Late Show” and Jimmy Kimmelthe “Jimmy Kimmel Live”.



Something tells us that it’s going to be very very excited!!

How to watch “One World: Together, At Home and in Brazil

No need to tear your hair out because you’re not going to get you don’t watch any of the shows, Was Eilish and the cia. In Brazil, the “One World: Together At Home,” will be shown on the channel, MTV, Paramount Channel, Viacom. and Comedy Central, as of the 21 of April 18. Stay connected!

“We may be separated physically for a while, but we can all get together virtually, and enjoy a good song. The special ‘One World: Together At Home” is the show’s powerful solidarity against a common threat,” said the director-general of The World Health Organization, in a press release.