We already know the meaning of the mysterious phrase that Kylie Jenner wore in a photo with his daughter Stormi | News

The glamour seems to be in the genes of the members of the clan Kardashian-Jennerif someone does not agree you have to see the recent photos you’ve shared Kylie next to your small Stormi. The young entrepreneur posted on his Instagram Stories a series of photos that has been hypothesized to his daughter, who is a few weeks to celebrate his birthday number two. The image immediately called to the attention of the followers of the celeb, because it left it more than clear that the girl is the mini version of his stylish mother. The snapshot in question, which was apparently taken before both attend the feast of Chicago Westshows the youngest of the Kardashian sisters, carrying their offspring and while both pose for the camera with an expression of divas. “Don’t ever talk to me or with my daughter”wrote Kylie on the photograph, and although it seemed a powerful message and even annoying, it is a phrase very popular in social networks (Don’t talk to me or my son again) often used in memes that show pets along with their versions thumbnail. Mother and daughter wore sunglasses style cat-eye, which made more evident than the resemblance between them. To complement the stylish posed mother and daughter, Stormi was seen using his small bag Louis Vuitton, which was a gift from his famous and glamorous aunt Kim Kardashian. For its part, the multi-billion dollar used a top black patterned high-neck and some leather pants. The result of the relationship of Kylie with Travis Scott, Stormi was born on 1 February 2018, so it takes very little for his birthday, an occasion which will surely be held high for everything, in the style of Kardashian. The entrepreneur and the rapper broke up in October of last year, after more than a year of relationship, however, they have remained friends, and have always placed a priority on their role as parents, in fact, it has been speculated that the relationship is so good that you could give yourself a new chance as a couple.