“We’re keeping the faith,” said the actor in Hollywood | Faith

Ana Luiza Menezes 17h27



Mark Wahlberg Photo: Reproduction

Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg, continues to share his faith in Christ, and through their own social networks. He is a catholic, and released a video on Sunday (5), in order to leave you with a reminder of the hope for his followers.

– Thinking about the world. Still, we have faith and we have each other, and then we’re going to stay strong. May god bless you…. I love you, – he said.

Wife to Mark, Rhea, also took part in the recording. She asked for a blessing from God to the people, brought about by the publication.

On Monday (6), the actor posted another video and said that he is praying for all of you.

Wahlberg’s return to the christian faith, which in the last few years, and to publicly repent of some of the movies that I used to do it. In some interviews, he stated that “faith is the most important thing,” and argued for the importance of living a life of prayer and gratitude.

