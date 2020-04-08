What wizard of Kylie takes advantage of the fame of his head?

His decision to quit a job for which many other young people would kill to have originated all kinds of rumors, especially after the tensions that marked the dismissal of the right hand, and the director of operations of all the brands of Kim Kardashian because of an indiscreet interview in which desvelaba too many details of the private life of your boss.

However, this has not been the case between Kylie and the young man who was his shadow for five years, as it has been in charge of revealing this latter through a press release that has shared this Tuesday in their social networks, by clarifying that to day of today continues to feel a great affection for the person who gave you a job opportunity of a lifetime.

“Do not believe everything you read, guys”, said Victoria to her fans. “Those stories are false. I have worked with Kylie five years and ended up becoming one of my best friends. The two decided by mutual agreement a year ago that the time had come to continue growing separately on a professional level. It’s still one of my closest friends, beloved, and our relationship has strengthened since then.”