With a text that’s exciting, Elza, Soares argues, maju expressway, Coutinho and the RATING: Thelma’s attack is racist

As long as Brazil is still shocked by the display of public racism, that of Rodrigo, a White, former director of the Band, and a brazilian businessman, who now resides in Florida, in the United States, and is referred to as the “mayor of Orlando”, a nickname given to you by Ivete Sangalo, a lot of people commented on social networks, showing their outrage with the subject matter.

In open attacks on the journalist and maju expressway Reached for the Newspaper Now, and the Thelma Seated, the participant of the current season for the WEEK, Troy White, to a live on-Instagram-with Juliana de Paula has aroused the ire of a lot of people, and those people who came to the defense of the maju expressway, and Thelma was a singer Elza Soares.

Yesterday, browsing through the internet to keep up with the news, I came across the words of a being that gave me the chills and made my coffee in the morning with a meal is bitter,” began mrs. Elza Soares on the use of the social networks in order to support the two women who are the victims of racism.

Check out the full text:

The post is shared by Elza Soares (@elzasoaresoficial on Mar 31, 2020 at 10:57pm PDT

People, let me tell you one thing.

Yesterday, browsing through the internet to keep up with the news, I came across the words of a being that gave me the chills and made my coffee in the morning with a meal and a little bitter. If that’s not enough, all of that is in the world, and that our country is faced with such a pandemic is severe, we still have to fight the cruelty of this disease called racism. For this cancer called often.

I’m not going to mention the name of this to be in my network. Dona Rosalia, my mother, a black woman with a lot of pride, since he said in his wise counsels, “Game, do not give up the stage”. There is a kind of people who dive into the sewer to attract attention to themselves. After a lot of thought in this situation is horrible, I went to talk to the one who deserves all the plaudits.

You know, the maju expressway, Coutinho? I’ve come across. We are friends. Maju expressway is one of the leading journalists and communicators that Brazil, the world has ever seen. Yes! She is a woman and black, and their gender or the color of their skin, not helped, or prevented, if to be COOL! Maju expressway has won by his talent, like so many of us to win daily, how to win, the deputy director of the multi-national corporation, how to win the woman of the house, the mother of the family, which is at the end of the day, enjoy the feeling of a job well done, and when you wake up, have to start all over again, because for her, nothing comes for free.

Thelma Assis won’t be poor. I haven’t had the pleasure of reading it yet, but everything I’ve seen and read about it and to say that he won because he is COOL, as well as the maju expressway.

Thelma was a doctor, a dancer, and continues to be in the battle for your biggest prize. The recognition of the effort, which is the same for so many of us.

The subject, listen to it!… horrible it is to talk through your elbows, and if you find it better than the other person, no matter what their color or gender. To me, you will do so much harm to humanity as much as this is a virus we’re facing. Keep your excuses to yourself. You will need them when you look in the mirror. The evil that is caused does not return.

We can no longer tolerate such a speech and think “that is all settled,” with an apology.

Ahh… to feed the friendship with such a person, and that you use the services of a tour guide who autointitula “Mayor of Orlando”, you know… can you please tell me who you walk with and I’ll tell you who you are!

After the controversy and the negative impact This White has returned to Instagram to apologize to him by his father. “I was totally a racist, and you have to take when talking about spend much. I want to apologize to Judy that she was doing a live-to relax and unwind,” said the manager.

Maju expressway, Coutinho, and Thelma Assisi, through their lawyers, have already expressed an interest in taking all the necessary measures against those statements that are racist, Rodrigo Branco.