You said it all!! How Taylor Swift won her the fight to the Kardashian?

When we thought the drama of Taylor Swift, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian had been appeased with the passing of the years, we were very wrong. Especially now that the quarantine and social isolation has the famous so bored.

The drama began in the year 2016 when the rapper he released his single Famous in 2016, where it mentions to Taylor Swift and he says things not so nice of her: (I think that me and Taylor might have sex/ I made that bitch famous.) The letter says: I think Taylor and I should have sex/ I made that bitch famous. Obviously, these phrases have caused quite a stir, impressive.

But before anyone could say anything, Kim revealed in an interview that Kanye and Taylor they had talked before on the topic of this song and that the pop star had agreed to be a part of it. But that’s not all, because Swift expressed on Instagram that she would take them to be mentioned in that song if Kanye I sent the song from before, but according to the blonde, this never happened.

Furious, the singer lashed out at West in your account of Instagram: Where is the video of Kanye comentándome that I call you bitch in the song? Does not exist because it wasn’t. You can’t control the emotional reaction of a person who you insult in front of the whole world. Of course I wanted to that I liked the song. I wanted to have a friendly relationship. He promised that he would listen to her, but never did, he fired.

Finally, the full audio is viralizó, after four years of legal battle, apparently the entire audio of the call from both artists will be leaked out. This made the eldest of the Kardashian spoke out, once more, to please her husband:

Taylor Swift has chosen to revive an ancient trade, which at this time feels very selfish because of the suffering facing millions of real victims in the present, starts saying the celebrity. To be clear, the only problem that I had with regard to the situation was that Taylor lied through his publicist that said that Kanye never called to ask for permission… They spoke clearly, so I let them see that. No one denied that the word bitch was used without their permission., excuse.

Many say that, finally, the war is won Taylor. What is it that comes another round?

