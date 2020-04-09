Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in a team of two and worked on a Mystery in the Mediterranean, the Channel-Like

Adam Sandler is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood. And, by the way, it is one of the most enigmatic and unpredictable. One day, he or she may be making a movie that is basically a joke theological, along with his colleagues at the time that it was a stand-up. And all of a sudden, it puts the commotion on the board of an academy award nomination for a performance in a totally lawless in the film about a smuggler of diamonds.

Still, there are times that Adam Sandler is in-between those two styles. As in the case of the Mystery in the Mediterranean.

After 15 years of marriage, the lead detective in the police force, the american Nick Spitz and his wife, Audrey, decided to finally get one in time for a late honey moon in Europe. On the flight they meet a billionaire who is a close friend of Audrey. Then there’s the billion-dollar invites you to come and spend time on a yacht in the Mediterranean sea, with some of the most famous people in the world.

Among the passengers are the uncle that the billionaire, who is the owner of the Yacht. But when her uncle appears, lying on the floor in the living room of the yacht, with a dagger stuck in his chest,No ick, and She ended up being the main suspect of the crime. And now Nick is going to have to use all his tricks as a detective to get out of that hole on the high seas.

Adam Sandler making a movie in new the novels of Agatha Christie, this is the one thing that we really didn’t expect this, right? But it’s his production company, Happy Madison, has an agreement with Netflix that gives you autonomy, creative, complete, to projects with Sandler. That is the moral, wasn’t it?

But for those who enjoy the comedy of Sandler and the Mystery in the Mediterranean sea, is one of the most clear-cut. And it has a lot to do with the chemistry between Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Sandler seems like he understood, too, that the material had a lot more to personagemda, Jennifer Aniston, and the best part of the movie with her. Apparently, the actress on Friends, she has never lost her timing in comedy.

If your dream has always been to see Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston to investigate a crime on the high seas, and the Mystery in the Mediterranean sea, is here to turn your dream into a reality.

Want more info on the Channel (Like 530 Or Http:/ / of Course)? Check it out on Youtube @canallikeoficial