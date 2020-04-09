After selling part of the business, Kylie Jenner, is a billion dollar longer the young man of the world, and for the second time in a row! Here’s the ranking in full, which can be up to a brazilian

It’s a bi! For the second time in a row, Kylie Jenner, was given the title of the billion dollar self-made,” the youngest of the world!!! At just 22 years old, a business he has accumulated a fortune valued at US$ 1 billion (more than us$ 5 billion). The research was conducted by Forbes magazine, who also noted the names of the other 9 ricaços under the age of 30 years.

This is a part of the family Kardashian-Jenner, and to acknowledge that it has helped to boost their numbers, and Has built himself an empire in itself. “My parents told me that I had to earn my own money. I was on the platform, but none of my money is inherited”said this in an interview with the Paper.

In the Case with Cosmetics came about in the year 2014, from a total investment of US$ 250 billion (about$ 1.2 billion), according to the source. The first wave of products put on the market for these sold out within the first minute or so. In November of last year, Jenner has sold a 51% stake in its company to a multinational company Responsible for US$ 600 million (approximately us$ 3 billion).

In the past year, the mother-of-Stormi joined the billionaires list for the first time at the age of 21, surpassing that of the creator of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, who won for the first billion to the 23. Powerful!

At this time, the ranking includes the names of the sisters, Alexandra and Catherine Andresen, norway, which holds 42% of the company’s investments Ferd, presided over by his father Johan. Evan Spiegel, the founder of the app, Snapchat is in the list, with a fortune of$ 1.9 billion (Us$ 9.8 billion).

There is also a local from the named. Mr. Pedro de Godoy Bueno, the son of the founder of the health plan Amil, Edson de Godoy Bueno. He is also the chairman of Dasa, one of the leading companies in the medical diagnostic in the world.

Check out the full list below:

10 – Lisa Draexlmaier, 29-year-old German. The US$ 1 billion. Source of wealth: auto Parts.

9 – Mr. Pedro De Godoy Bueno is 29 years old, Brazilian. The US$ 1.1 billion. Source of wealth: Insurance and health care.

8 – Evan Spiegel, a 29 years old in the US. The US$ 1.9 billion. Source of wealth: Snapchat.

7 – John Collison, 29-year-old in Ireland. The US$ 3.2 billion. Source of wealth: Software of the payment.

6 – Elisabeth Furtwaengler, 28-year-old German. The US$ 1.2 billion. Source of wealth: Media and entertainment.

5 – Jonathan Kwok, 28-year-old from Hong Kong. The US$ 2 billion a year. Source of wealth: real estate.

4 – In Magnar Witzoe, 26 years old, the netherlands. The US$ 2.3 billion. The origin of wealth: the Production of fish.

3 – Katharina Andresen, 24 years old, the netherlands. The US$ 1.1 billion. Source of wealth: Investments.

2 – Alexandra Andresen, the 23-year-old Norwegian. The US$ 1.1 billion. Source of wealth: Investments.

1 – Kylie Jenner is 22 years old, united states. The US$ 1 billion. Source of wealth: Cosmetics.