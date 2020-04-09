Angelina Jolie doesn’t wear bikinis, or bathing suit. Photo without anything in the sea

January 14, 2020

(18:46 CET)

Angelina Jolie that it is no longer that young actress who took her first steps on the big screen and desquiciaba all with a beauty that is incomprehensible, also does not lose its essence. A photo without anything in the sea was the reason of looks and comments on social networks. The actress does not let the difficult stages experienced will remain to enjoy the present and the future at the maximum of their possibilities.

In the snapshot you can see as the californian is taking a bath, but no bikini or swimsuit, a dress that becomes transparent with water is the only thing that covers it.

Are 44 years old very well overcome if we analyze all of the health problems and sentimental he went through. Clear that being in his time one of the actresses with the highest income per year helped a lot.

Genetics played him a good pass and it shows to a greater extent with the passage of time. The followers are asked to return to the action with a pace of films of the past, but the dedication with his family and many charity events around the world can delay their staging.

How it changed the life of Angelina Jolie?

Angelina in his childhood he suffered a lot of problems of their parents and this put your life in danger, she noticed how it was all his 13 years: “I did Not like that to me nobody came, it was not able to feel anything, couldn’t sleep. So to make cuts with knives and feel the pain it was my only way of feeling alive. It was therapeutic”.

Angelina Jolie found the salvation to this misfortune with their children, from that moment, changed your perception of what is evil: “Now that I’m a mother because I can’t afford to take refuge in that place of self-destruction, addictions or madness which before was every time something went wrong. So I stopped doing it. When my world falls apart or I feel depressed, I wake up and smile”.

This dark past is used to evaluate the super star that it is today. Will it return to stomp as an actress soon?