“Angelina Jolie was born to be a super-heroine,” says the star of Marvel’s

The Eternals, the new movie from Marvel, it gives the MCU, the universe of film from the publisher, with a cast full of stars. In it are Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.
For the Film, Salma commented as to enter into the world of the hero. The actress will be Ajak, the leader of the team of the ages.
“When you talk about the feeling of entering in-chief, the mexican has made a great compliment to Angelina Jolie. It seems that the Hollywood star is going to shine a lot more in the MCU. “At the age of 53, finally, I can be a hero. I’m Ajak, who is the leader of the heroes, and all of them are people who never imagined that they would be the heroes. Except for Angelina Jolie. Angelina Jolie was born to be a super-heroine,” said the actress. The famous also, he remarked that the Eternals are made up of a bunch of “misfits”. The fact that it strengthens the rumor that the plot of ordinary people to discover that, in fact, have always been the heroes of the kingdom. The new series of Marvel comics, you can tidy up the error of the [SPOILER] in Avengers: Ultimatum
“All of the Above from Marvel Studios, and it shows a very exciting time for super-heroes in the Universe, a Cinematic Marvel, aliens, ancestors, you who are living on Earth in secret for over a thousand years. After the events of the Avengers: Deadline, a tragedy that is unexpected that causes them to come out of the shadows, and come together again, on the way to the most ancient of mankind, and the Deviantes. The cast is amazing and includes Richard Madden, as the powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as a lover of humanity, Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as a powerful cosmic being Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as a super-fast, Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry, the clever inventor of Phastos, Salma Hayek and as a wise woman and a spiritual leader, Ajak, Mildred McHugh, as the eternally young woman, Spire, Don Lee and the mighty epic of Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as far Druig, and Angelina Jolie is as brave a warrior Thena. Kit Harrington, is Dane Whitman,” reads the synopsis. The plot of The Eternal states that the film is going to take place after the Upcoming Deadline, but all indications are that there will also be glimpses into the ancient past of the MCU. Due to the coronavirus, and The Eternal has been postponed until February 2021.
