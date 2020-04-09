Bella Thorne provides for the payment of rent to the tenant

The the pandemic the CovidDown 19 you are to have an impact on the world, and the number of unemployed people is more and more increased in many countries. A fact that led to Bella’s Thorne the take a number of measures to help those who need it the most.

According to a source close to the actressaccording to Page Six, the same as in the time of the charge, the amount of income from your home in Sherman Oaks, California, usa.

“As a way to help her, she did not want to receive, the rent of month for the April“said the aforementioned source.

The measurement will be felt as “unfair” to all the new coronavirus is the cause to the lives of people in ways so tragic that they did not want “to add more stress, both mental and economic, to his tenants, he said.

Read More: Bella’s Thorne worried about her mother. “She has the disease Crohn’s“