Black widow, with Scarlett Johansson, delayed its premiere

Unfortunately, Marvel has had to postpone the premiere of Black Widowthe film was in charge of the spy played by Scarlett Johansson. It was one of the projects announced by the company, and most anticipated by fans, but the current situation has required changes.

Has not only affected the spin-off of The Avengersbut the entire calendar of upcoming Marvel. However, it is hoped that despite the negative effect that the pandemic is having an impact on the movie theaters, the audience will also see it.

How and when will be released then Black Widow? Finally it was decided to set the release date for the November 6, 2020. But it is not the only thing that we reveal here, be patient the best is yet to come.

What will face Johansson in Black Widow?

The time frame of Black Widow it will be located between the events that occurred in Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018). In this film, Natasha Romanoff (Johansson), you will receive a call from the last of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).

Natasha will have to face his past training in the Red Room, where she was trained in Russia to be a lethal killer. But this will be only the inner conflict that will face the spy of The Avengers.

Yelena will tell you that the one place that the became what they are, still active, to attract more women to make the same thing to them. Both have to come to terms with the Supervisor (Taskmaster in the united States).

Family Drama and thriller action

The style of spy movies from the 70’s, but it has also been confirmed that Black Widow will be a family drama. This has been confirmed by the project director, the australian Cate Shortland (The syndrome of Berlin).

Obviously, you won’t miss the action of the movies Marvelas demonstrated by its first trailer. A show of action to the purest classic style, with amazing pyrotechnics, and lots and lots of adrenaline.

As news, it is also worth mentioning that the CEO of the company, Kevin Presenthas declared some juicy details for fans. Present he commented that in this film, a solo of Romanoff, we will see by what processes he was going through the character before the confrontation against Thanos.

Note that your cast will be nourished by important performers. William Hurt he will return as Thadeus Ross, and it is possible that Robert Downey Jr., make an appearance sporadically as Tony Stark.

Would David Harbour (Stranger Things), as the Red Guardian, as well as the winner of the Oscar, Rachel Weisz (The favorite). This last would be interpreted to the mother of Johansson. And the film also will feature a villain of the exception, Ray Winstone (Noah). It is ignored for the moment, who will be the interpreter that will give life to the evil Taskmaster, one of the villains the most respected Marvel Universe.

The script has been written by Eric Pearson, who will also take care of the Thor: Ragnarok (2017). Scarlett Johansson re-donning the costume of Black Widow once more, to give the well-deserved farewell that he deserves this beloved character. Remember: on November 6, will hit the screens.