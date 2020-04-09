‘Blindspot’ return for anyone who enjoys the action on the Series – TELEVISION











Jaimie Alexander, became a star on TV, thanks to tattooed Jane Doe



Photo: WARNER bros./HANDOUT







In 2015, Warner Bros. was looking for an actress to live in the Wonder Woman universe super hero in the movies. Even though up until then was little known in the u.s. Jaimie Alexander, a 34-year-old was the favourite for the role. Well, now the whole world knows that the character has turned to the israeli, Gal Gadot, star. That Jaimie can’t complain about it. She ended up being also a star, and thanks for the other heroine of the action-the tattooed Jane Doe, that she plays the role with a strength in the series “Blindspot” (also known as the “Blind Spot” in Brazil), the 4th season to arrive on Saturday (the 11th) in the Series.

For those not familiar with the program, the opening is kept clean sheets. Jane is kidnapped and left in a suitcase on a full-Time Square in New York city. He wakes up, naked, with their bodies covered with tattoos, and without any memory of who he is or how he got to this point. Each and every episode, to the complex puzzle of tattoos, will be unveiled by the investigation of the FBI agent Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton 300 – Rise of The Empire). In the middle of the story, needless to say, there’s a lot of action, and a cliffhanger involving a terrorist in any way. Worth to check it out.