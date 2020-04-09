BLITZ is THE star of “Stranger Things,” Millie Bobby Brown), he explains how he has learned to speak ‘american’ with Miley Cyrus

Millie Bobby Brown, the English actress known for her role as a Game in the series, Stranger Things, was the guest of the program is Myley Cyrus on Instagram, the Bright-Minded”.

“I have to tell you that the only way to get through to speak with american accents, we went to see the Hannah Montana’s” he said, the united kingdom, and refers to a series of Disney made Miley Cyrus.

“To me, in amazement, that you do not have an accent on the country, then!”, responded to Miley Cyrus, daughter of country star Billie Ray Cyrus.

On the same show, Millie Bobby Brown, is currently one of the teenagers, the most powerful in the world, said that he found it recently in a video of your child singing the ‘Hoedown Thrwodown’, a song from the movie Hannah Montana.

“Don’t you know all of the steps of the dance, and I was obsessed, I just wanted to be your job,” said Millie Bobby Brown. “I didn’t know who was making money off of it! For me, I would have done everything for free!”.