Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at an agreement about the education of their children, Who

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (Picture: Getty Images)

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have finally reached an agreement on the education of the five children who are under age, People16, Zahara15 , Shiloh13, and the twins Knox and Hotel11. The former couple, who have not yet completed the process of a divorce, it was agreed that the children go to a traditional school in August, at the start of your academic year in the United States. Even so, the five of them were educated at home, with a series of tutors, and nannies.

According to the web site The BlastBrad, 56-year-old has filed documents in the court in and for the county of Los Angeles, telling the judge that he and Angelina have agreed to the item ‘ Education and to Support Transition from custody of the children – they will have Maddox18-year-old, who is now in college, and he was left out of the process.

The ex-couple have decided that it is a form of education is more traditional, it would be better for the children, who were educated at home because of their parents, while the 14-year-old got together, you moved the world and for the homes they have and the set of the film.

In an interview in the fall of 2017, Angelina, 44-year-old, said if it bothered him at how little he learned in school and how the children came from backgrounds of cultural, I thought it would be better for them to be educated in a home – Maddox was adopted from Cambodia, Pax in Vietnam and Zahara, in Ethiopia. “I don’t want them to have the upbringing that I had, whether it was Vietnam or Cambodia,” she told her.

Angelina Jolie with children Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh, and Knox (Photo: Getty Images)

