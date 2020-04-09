Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at an agreement about the education of their children, Who

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have finally reached an agreement on the education of the five children who are under age, People16, Zahara15 , Shiloh13, and the twins Knox and Hotel11. The former couple, who have not yet completed the process of a divorce, it was agreed that the children go to a traditional school in August, at the start of your academic year in the United States. Even so, the five of them were educated at home, with a series of tutors, and nannies.
According to the web site The BlastBrad, 56-year-old has filed documents in the court in and for the county of Los Angeles, telling the judge that he and Angelina have agreed to the item ‘ Education and to Support Transition from custody of the children – they will have Maddox18-year-old, who is now in college, and he was left out of the process.
The ex-couple have decided that it is a form of education is more traditional, it would be better for the children, who were educated at home because of their parents, while the 14-year-old got together, you moved the world and for the homes they have and the set of the film.
In an interview in the fall of 2017, Angelina, 44-year-old, said if it bothered him at how little he learned in school and how the children came from backgrounds of cultural, I thought it would be better for them to be educated in a home – Maddox was adopted from Cambodia, Pax in Vietnam and Zahara, in Ethiopia. “I don’t want them to have the upbringing that I had, whether it was Vietnam or Cambodia,” she told her.
