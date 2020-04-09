Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at an agreement about the education of their children

The ex-couple, the actors have not yet finished the process of a divorce after only three years, but agreed to the journey of the children of the old school in the traditional sense.

The ex-couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finally, they came to an agreement about the education of their five children, who are minors, Persons of 16 years of age, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

The two of them, who have not yet completed the process of a divorce, it was agreed that the children go to a traditional school in August, the month that begins the school year in the United States. So far, five-inheritors of the couple, was educated in the home, with lots of guardians and caregivers.

According to the site of The Blast, Brad Pitt, filed a lawsuit in the court of the county of Los Angeles, california, reporting of iag the judge that he and Angelina Jolie have made an agreement as to the item’s Educational, and Transitional assistance to the custody of the minor children.

The ex-couple of the actors came to the conclusion that there is a way to better education’s traditional without a doubt, it is best for the children, who were educated at home because their parents, for the last 14 years that they were together, they didn’t stop at the house, and they had no time for anything else, not least because they lived on the set of the film.

In an interview held in the year 2017, Angelina Jolie said she didn’t like nothing, nothing I learned a little in high school, so we thought it better for their children to study at home with private tutors.

The eldest son of Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Maddox, 18 years old, he was adopted from Cambodia, Pax in Vietnam and Zahara, in Ethiopia. The young man was left out of the process of education of their parents, due to the fact we’ve come of age. Currently, the heir is going to college.