Brad Pitt appears in the NUDE and the revelation of the butt comes into play

Do you remember the time Brad Pitt nude in Legends of the fall, a film based on the 1993? For himself, the star decided to talk about his critically praised butt in an interview.

The 56-year-old (or looks like, a?), the ex of Jennifer Aniston decided to talk to Jean Black, the makeup artist who left her butt all the more beautiful for the short film. He has made a revelation of the unusual about it, who was his friend: “When the subject comes up, we can’t even look at.

“She’s in the family. “We are like brothers and sisters. She is someone that I cherish so much in my life!!!”, he spoke to him, according to the magazine, right and wrong.

Speaking at the gorgeous body of the artist, a few days ago, the World comment on how Brad Pitt has perfected the scene in which it appeared bare-chested in his most recent film, once upon A Time in the world.

“It was funny, because the truth is Out ” in public is kind of shy with that kind of thing. At the same time, he knows exactly the right time. I said, ” So, I’m thinking of you unbutton your Hawaiian shirt, and then draw in the shirt of a Champion’. He was like, ‘are you Serious? So you want to get the button through the button? I’m going to take it all in at once. Go!’”. And I was like, ” okay, this guy knows exactly what to do…. And let the master do the work! From the moment it leaves the warehouse until the moment he put on the gloves and then puts the cigarette in his mouth the whole macho, and he knows what he’s doing,” he said in the podcast Amy Schumer.

Most recently, after the uproar over the supposed back up with Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston revealed in an interview with Interview Magazine, about her desire to become a mother: “It’s like a picture in my head, I can hear the ocean, see the ocean, hear the laughter, I can see the kids running around, I can hear the ice in the glass, I can feel the smell of the food. This is a happy picture I have in my head.”

Comments