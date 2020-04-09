Brad Pitt commends a friend who maquiou his butt in the movie

Most recently, Brad Pitt gave a revealing interview to tell me that one of her best friends is a make-up artist, Jean Black.

They had worked together in 1993 in the film ” Legends of the fall. In addition to this, the actor has revealed that the maquiá it into the film, and Jean gave a little something up your butt.

Brad Pitt participates in the program, Drew and Jonathan Scott

“When it comes up in conversation, you don’t even if you can’t look,” he said, affirming that the memory of that moment always makes you two laugh a lot.

The star has also commented on the relationship with the make-up artist.