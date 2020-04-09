Capture Scarlett Johansson with attire never-before-seen ‘Black Widow’, El Siglo de Torreón

Scarlett Johansson failed to take home any of the statues of the two categories he was nominated as Best Actress and Best supporting Actress for their roles in the Story of a marriage and Jojo Rabbit, respectively, in the last delivery of prizes Oscar. However, soon released one of the tapes most anticipated of the year, Black Widow, whose new images from the set of recording already circulating on the Internet.

The first movie in the solo of “Natasha Romanoff”, starring the actress of 35 years, seeks to know the origins of this superheroine from Marvel, which will have to fight old and new enemies to defend your family.

The premiere of the tape is scheduled for may 1 of this year, however, from the beginning of filming in June of 2019, have been leaked images of the set of recording in social networks, being the most recent of his protagonist, sporting a hairstyle and costumes never seen before.

This new appearance shows “Natasha” with two braids, a blue vest above a sweater color green and wearing a dark pants.

Black Widow reshoots in THE pic.twitter.com/fp9wwglmLn — Black Widow Movie (@BlackWidow_Film) February 8, 2020

Other actors who will be in the new movie of the MCU are David Harbour (“Alexei”/“The Red Guardian”), Florence Pugh (“Yelena”), Rachel Weisz (“Melina”) and O. T. Fagbenle (“Mason”). It is expected that the Black Widow mark the before and after of the conclusa Phase 3 of the Marvel Universe in the cinema, and with it, they could be new villains after the defeat of ‘Thanos’ in Avengers: Endgame.