CARIBBEAN-2021 R$ 999 with 5 days in Playa del Carmen, hotel, and tickets

It’s never too early to plan your next vacation. And now, you can get a advance to schedule your well-deserved break from 2021 onwards with the tour packages of the Hurb. What about spending a few days in Playa del Carmen and enjoy the beaches of the Caribbean? Take a look at this special offer!

Other packages, with destinations, is on sale in 2021:

On the package

For a visit to Playa del Carmen, you can take advantage of the Bundle-of-Date, Flexible, Hurb. It’s like this: you purchase the gift, then you receive it by e-mail, a form on which you are going to choose three dates in which you want to make the trip. It can be any day between the 1st of march and the 30th of November, the least in July or on public holidays. Then just sit back and wait for the return to the agency with all the information about your trip, made up to 45 days prior to the first date that you have chosen.

In Mexico, you can take advantage of the beautiful white-sand beaches and crystal clear waters of Playa del Carmen, scuba diving, or even a visit to the ruins of Tulum, an archaeological site that is located close to the city. It has a lot to do in a resort town in mexico, you don’t have to spend the whole day soaking up the sun on the beach, and less than short to do so.

A week of rest for less than$ 1000!

The Hurb is in the last positions of the package to Playa del Carmen in 2021 for$ 999, which includes airfare and lodging for up to 5 days. There are also 8-and 10-day. Enough to pay the amount in up to 12 installments without interest on the deposit slip or credit card statement.

The promotional amount is exhausted, the flight from the following cities: Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Belo Horizonte, Brasilia, brazil.

The accommodation will be at the Riviera Caribe Maya hotel or the same class standard, the 3-star hotel with breakfast in the morning.

Check out the rules on the conditions of the the web site of the Hurb.

Make sure you check out the other packs in 2021:

