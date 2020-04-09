Check out the list of artists who have achieved at least two of the peaks in the stop, the Billboard Hot 100 for the past five years

For decades, the Billboard Hot 100 and continues to be the benchmark for success in the United States. To be #1, as there are singers. A few of them are able to do it, however, most of the time. With this in mind, we have separated out a list of artists who have achieved at least two of the peaks in the stop, the Billboard Hot 100 for the past five years. The Weeknd, Drake, and Justin Bieber are the only ones who were able to 5 times.

See the following:

The Weeknd – the 5 top

“The Hills” (2015)

“Can’t Feel My Face (2015)

“Starboy” (2016)

“Heartless” (2019)

“Blinding Light” (2020)

Drake – 5 Tops

“One Dance,” (2016)

“Work” (feat. Rihanna) (2016)

“God’s Plan” (2018)

“Nice is What (2018)

“In My Feelings” (2018)

Justin Bieber – the 5 top

“What Do You Mean?” (2015)

“Sorry” (2015)

“Love Yourself” (2015)

“Despacito” (with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee) (2017)

“I’m the One,” (2017)

Post Malone – the 4-tops

“Rock star” (2017)

“Psycho” (2018)

“Sunflower” (2018)

“Circles” (2020)

Cardi B – 3 top

“Bodak Power” (2017)

“I Like It” (2018)

“Girls Like You” (featuring Maroon 5) (2018)

Taylor Swift – the 3 peaks

“Blank Space” (2015)

“Bad Blood” (2015)

“Look What You Made Me Do (2017)

Ariana Grande – 2 are the tops

Thank U, Next (2018)

“7 Rings,” (2019)

Bruno Mars – the 2 tops

“Uptown Funk” (2015)

“That’s What I Like (in 2017)

Camila Cabello – 2 are the tops

“Havana” (2017)

“Miss” (2019)

Ed Sheeran – the 2 tops

“Shape of You” (2017)

“Perfect,” (2017)

Halsey – 2 are the tops

“Closer” (2016)

“Without Me” (2018)

Kendrick Lamar – the 2 tops

“Bad Blood” (featuring Taylor Swift) (2015)

“Humble” (in 2017)

Travis Scott

“Sicko” save changes ” (featuring Drake) (until 2018)

Highest-in-the-Room” (2019)