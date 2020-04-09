Chris Hemsworth and plenty of action going on up in the truck to Rescue

The Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for the The rescue on Tuesday (07). The preview shows you what the film is packed with action, but with a more dramatic and strong. Check it out:

The film is produced by Chris Hemsworththe I the Marvel Studios. In the story, the artist of the The god of Thunder he lives with a mercenary who is on a mission to rescue the son of a criminal. However, it is the dangerous task of moving so much with the psychological of the child.

The production of the feature is at the discretion of the Joe and Anthony Russodirectors of the The Avengers: Infinite War and The Avengers – Ultimate. The direction of the Sam Hargravefilm director known for his work as a stunt double on such projects as Deadpool 2 and The atomic.

The rescue gets to the book of Netflix on the 24th of April.

