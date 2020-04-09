Chris Hemsworth gave to the previous fake of the Upcoming Deadline to give anything away fellow

At the time of the release of the Upcoming Deadline by 2019, he had to find the full article to avoid spoilers for the movie, it would end one of the greatest arcs in the Universe of Film from the Marvel universe.

Even the actors that are involved in the production, they had to have a great caution, as in the case of the Chris Hemsworth. During the filming of the The rescuelong-acting of the original Series, the actor who plays “Thor” in the universe of film from the Marvel comics, he created many crazy stories to the screen Rudhraksh Jaiswalwho co-stars in the film with him.

In a recent interview with the website Koimoi, Jaiswal said he has tried to get some information about the Ultimatebut it has not been successful:

“When we were making it to Bangkok in time for Christmas 2018 at the earliest, as we were recording the last scene before the holiday season. I have tried to get the link to that in Avengers: Ultimatum. I asked him, “how Thor was in the movie? What’s going to happen with Captain America and Iron Man? You will have a new character, but had no success. Chris said, “I’m Not going to tell you, Roody. You’re going to have to watch the movie.” I asked him to give me a link to that, and it has provided me with false information I didn’t ask for more. He told me that he’s Spider-Man was going to turn around, the Man in the Ant. I asked him how this was possible, and he told me that I would have to watch the movie to find out!”, said.

The film will premiere on the 24th of April, in the Series.