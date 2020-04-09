Chris Hemsworth is a a lot mortal in the trailer “Redemption”

Netflix has released the official trailer of his upcoming action film the original The rescue (Extraction), and produced by the brothers Russo (Upcoming Deadline).
The film is directed by Chris Hemworth (Thor: Ragnarok), as he attempts to rescue the child kidnapped from a lord to an international crime. The cast also includes David Harbour (Stranger Things (Hellboy), Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why), Fay Masterson (Vice chairperson), Golshifteh Farahani (the Network-of-Lies), and the rookie, Rudhraksh Jaiswal.
Directed by the stunt coordinator for the Radiation and ‘ Captain America: Civil War, Sam Hargrave, and written by Joe Russo, the film will be released by the streaming service on April 24.
Check out the lyric video below.
The extract (previously code-named Dhaka) takes place in an underworld of arms dealers, and it follows a young boy who becomes a pawn in a war between drug traffickers, the famous. After being locked up by kidnappers in one of the most impenetrable in the world, for your redemption draws is the unparalleled skill of a soldier of fortune called What the Rake (Hemsworth). But the Rake is a broken man with nothing to lose, by embracing a death wish, which makes it almost impossible for an earthly mission.