Chris Hemsworth is a a lot mortal in the trailer “Redemption”

Netflix has released the official trailer of his upcoming action film the original The rescue (Extraction), and produced by the brothers Russo (Upcoming Deadline).

The film is directed by Chris Hemworth (Thor: Ragnarok), as he attempts to rescue the child kidnapped from a lord to an international crime. The cast also includes David Harbour (Stranger Things (Hellboy), Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why), Fay Masterson (Vice chairperson), Golshifteh Farahani (the Network-of-Lies), and the rookie, Rudhraksh Jaiswal.

Directed by the stunt coordinator for the Radiation and ‘ Captain America: Civil War, Sam Hargrave, and written by Joe Russo, the film will be released by the streaming service on April 24.

