Chris Hemsworth stars in the new film in the Series

Netflix has released the trailer for the The rescue (The Extractionin the original version), their new original movie, on Tuesday (7th). The feature of the action and the drama and the account of Chris Hemsworth, known mostly for playing Thor in the Universe of Film from the Marvel universe.

The pictures that have been released by the streaming platform carried by the actor fighting against the bad guys and the typical guy from the bad guy. That is, we can expect a lot of action in the production!

Check out the trailer:

Directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by Joe and Anthony Russo (directors of the Upcoming Deadline), The rescue it explores the history of What the Rake (Hemsworth), a soldier of fortune on the black market to an american, who was hired to rescue the son of a prominent drug lord, who was abducted at the behest of a dangerous outlaw to international crimes, is arrested.

Even though the character is presented as a man who was strong and fearless, it is well known that, prior to that, he had already been tortured in the course of his career. Because there is nothing to lose, and Rake, it promises to give you the best in your mission, on what promises to be one of the most dangerous ones in the past up to the present time.

The film seems to be packed full of action, adventure, a good dose of drama, and according to the teaser published, there’s at least one car chase (the one that drives us up a lot!).

The production has all it takes to be a great choice for this time of quaretena, when all you want to do is to keep up a good, thought-provoking story for us to play around.

Netflix Playback

Along with Hemsworth, are part of the cast of the american actress of iranian Golshifteh Farahani, Manoj Bajpayee, Marc Donato, Fay Masterson, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, and Derek Luke.

The expectation now is to check out the story in the Series. The rescue his debut on the streaming service on April 24th.

So, what are your expectations for the release of the film?

The text is written for Download da Silva via Nexperts.