Comes to streaming ‘History of Marriage’, starring Scarlett Johansson

The film that came to the platform this December 6, tells the story of Nicole (Scarlett Johansson) an actress who left her career in the film business to work in the theatrical company of her husband Charlie (Adam Driver), a theater director, successful the one you are divorcing. both with a child in common, the love story of this marriage broken shows us the most faithful, loving and understanding of the relationship and the way that they use to remove all your feelings.

TIME magazine positioned the tape in the fourth place of your top 10 best films of the year. Many critics have recognized the work of the director and his actors, including many of the emerging as a favorite for the Oscar.