During the Christmas eve in 2019, fans of the Justin Bieber they received the news of his new film, the Change Tourwith the joy and excitement of those who waited for this update ever since the fall of 2017, when the To Purpose Tour I’ve worked with the past dates canceled for “unforeseen circumstances” time Bieber has had to turn away from the stage with a sense of urgency to take care of your health.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little longer, until the long-awaited concert tour of the singer “Intentions“ because of the Changes, the Tour has had its date postponed because of the pandemic of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Selection of Bieber, which will begin on the 14th day of may, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, in the us, has been transferred to the day of 02 June, in Las Vegas, Nevada, but with the progress of the pandemic in the united states, the dates are likely to be put off again and again. The impact of the COVID-19 in the event the public will also have weakened the sales of the tickets, the entrances to the Changes, the Tour was put up for sale just a few days before the attack on the coronavirus.

In the future Change Tour it is still uncertain, but, on the advice of the singer sent out a statement asking for the fans who had bought tickets to watch him on the ticket.

“In light of the current crisis on the health of the public, and with the utmost concern for all those affected by Justin Bieber defer all the dates that are currently scheduled for the year 2020 for The Changes Later. While Justin along with his band, the dancers and the team are working hard in preparation for an amazing show, it always put the health and well-being of their fans in the first place,”starts on the a note.

“Who looks forward to the opportunity to get back on the road and be a safe place for everyone. He asks that the fans keep their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are being rescheduled. The information about the dates rescheduled will be announced soon”completed a team in the world”.

Your very own Bieber repostou a note on his profile in Instagram, making it clear that the current date is displayed on your web site can suffer the delay and also added the following caption: “The health and safety of our fans, the team, the cast and crew are the most important things to me…. The world is a scary place, but we’re going to solve it together. We will keep to these dates as much as we can, and I can’t wait to see them in person as soon as possible. To be safe, and I hope to see you soon,”.

Not need to comment on the fact that the fans will have to wait even longer to see a concert of Bieber in here. But this time the wait is necessary and important to the health and safety of all.

The 32-year-old mother of Helena, and founder of the Bieber Mania Brasil, business owner, and a supporter of the Srº Justin Drew Bieber, literally, until the very end. BMBR has a life of its own, and I am grateful to be able to collaborate with the team/family is amazing.