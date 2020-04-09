Director Quentin Tarantino explains why he dropped out of the movie, Luke Cage

The director of the Quentin Tarantino he revealed that he gave up control, the long soil, Luke Cage years and years ago. In an interview for the podcast Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 And Keith (via MB), in which he said that Marvel comics you didn’t have any relation with your decision. They were his friends and that caused him to abandon the idea.

The world was told that the idea of directing a feature film based on the comic book of the Heroes for Hire came across Dogs for Hire and Pulp Fictionand he was convinced that the Laurence Fishburne it would be perfect for a live episode of the series. “All of my friends have said to me, ‘no, no, not the guy. You need to be the one Wesley Snipes. I told him, ‘hey, I like it, but Larry Fishburne is pretty much the Marlon Brando. I mean, he’s the guy”.

The emphasis theirs it would have been so successful that the World gave up on the project all at once.

The last feature of the World, Once Upon A Time In… Hollywoodit was nominated in 10 categories in the The oscars in 2020and took home two statues: Best Production Design and Best Actor in a Supporting role for the Brad Pitt.

With Leonardo DiCaprioBrad Pitt and Margot Robbie the main characters, Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood comes with Rick Dalton, a former star of a hit TV show, and remember for a long time, Cliff’s Wife, in the year of 1969. The film was The US$366 million at the box-office worldwide, making it the second highest collections in the career of the World – here’s the ranking list.