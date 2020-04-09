Disney releases the calendar with the new dates of the release of “Mulan”, “Soul”, “Cruella”, and other titles; check it out!

After numerous delays because of the pandemic, the coronavirus, the Disney announced the official calendar for up-to-date with the new date of the premiere titles that is coming to the cinemas in the year 2020 up to the end of 2021.

For the next few months of the year, entertainment “His Soul,” the live-action “Mulan” they are scheduled to occur in June and July, respectively, and the following are some of the titles of the most anticipated by the fans. “The Black Widow”that was previously scheduled for April comes out in November, on the same day as the film, played by Angelina Jolie, “The Eternal”it would be released.

The production, which is part of Phase 4 of the Marvel brand and the world premiere of Jolie’s in the world, the heroes arrive just in February 2021. In the same year, you also come to the theaters for the live-action of the “Cruella”with Emma Stone, “The Jungle Cruise”with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Bluntin addition to the sequence of the “Doctor Strange” and “Avatar”.

Check out below the complete list of products: