Dove Cameron gives 5 pieces of advice for the care of mental health care in quarantine.

For many people, taking care of the mental health care in the midst of the pandemic, the coronaviruses and the need for social isolation, it is a real challenge. In a post on Instagram, Dove Cameron“toThe descendants“he opened the game up on the subject. The actress, who has already gone through the depression and the bouts of anxiety, it told the story of how you have dealt with all of this, to maintain a psychological healthy in the last few days. In the text, and the best friend of Cameron Boyce takes the chance to give you tips on how to take care of your mental health in the face of what the world is.

1. “The healing is not always pretty”

This was the phrase that Doe has initiated for the output. And it’s not a coincidence that the actress chose for the photos that are taken after it has clearly been crying, and instead of posing and smiling faces. After all, no one needs to be happy and cheerful all the time, right?

2. “Self-care is a work related trauma”

The former artist of Bad, one of the ways we engage in self-care, is working on the issues that trouble you, and don’t ignore them. “What self-care do not always wear a face mask and oils, to sophisticated (but not that there’s anything wrong with that). For me, self-care right now is to work with trauma, writing, and doing therapy online, you have to have daily conversations with myself about accepting my life and in my current state, trying to keep myself physically healthy, and to not let my depression win,” he wrote.

3. “We would lose control and be ok with it”

You know this anxiety to see the whole world, and producing as you are, for any reason, you can not do it?! This is in a sense a common good, even in the times of the years. But trust me, you don’t need to lock up in a contest with yourself, as Gibson recalled, “to Get out of the way, and be ok with it. To be on the phone all day long, and when I want to spend a bunch of time reading and cooking, to be ok with that and will try again tomorrow. Set the agenda for play, don’t stick to them and accept it”.

Each and every one of them has the time!

4. “To be kind”

At the time of publication, the actress asks us to be kind, let us fight, and we adapt. It is not only about others but also about ourselves.

5. “You do what’s best for you”

“We are now, more than ever, in the face of ourselves, and, for some, like me, it can be scary,” he said. Even so, he said, the best thing at this point is to keep it isolated, or experiencing a company. At the end, Check this out you want people to be doing the best thing for them.

Have you thought about what you can do for you today?

You can check out the full text of that message is a beautiful and necessary part of the actress below. 😉