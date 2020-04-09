find out what movies Globe, shows today’s (9/4)

The Globo television Network shows up on Thursday (09/04), the Owl, at 1h54, once upon A Time In Mexico. Check out the synopsis:

Mariachi is one of justice, in pursuit of the leader of the cartel, that plans to overthrow the current president of Mexico. However, you still need to worry about Sands, an agent of the CIA, he who has contracted to perform a service.

The Title Of The Original: Once Upon a Time in Mexico

The cast: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Johnny Depp, Eva Mendes, Willem Dafoe, Michey Rourke

Address: Robert Rodriguez

Where are you from: The american

Type: The action