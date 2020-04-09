forget the color black and it looks great

In their appearance in Rome, Angelina discovered that the lilac color will also feel good. Chose a set of the house Givenchy that was formed by a long top fabric tableada with a drape in the chest in the shape of a butterfly. The actress complemented with a pair of dress black at the ankle, and some pointy shoes to the pitch. Without a doubt, a look that gives a touch of fresh air.

Angelina in an outfit in shades of lavender Givenchy

(Franco Origlia/Getty Images)



In one of his more recent carpets in London, a costume Ralph & Russo you made it look spectacular. The dress is tailored to have the shoulders structured to layer in fabric of chiffon, details of Swarovski crystals and sequin golden.

In addition it was accompanied with a harness in golden color that took 50 hours to make.