From Lady Di to Kim Kardashian: the 9 wedding dresses most expensive in the history

To the styles of red carpet the most shocking were and will be opaqued by these nine wedding dresses of celebrities and icons of style.

1. Diana, princess of Wales (1981)

To begin, one of the women most iconic in the history of one of the most elegant brides: Lady Di. Their 20 years married with Prince Charles wearing a bulky piece of Elizabeth and David Emanuel, whose structure and moldería with flight and puffed sleeves anticipating many of the current trends. The model $ 12,000 approximately (31,000 in 2016) had hundreds of details are hand embroidered and encrusted with pearls to tone with your gender ecru.

Princess Diana on the day of your wedding. (Photo: Instagram/@ellehongkong)

2. Victoria Beckham (1999)

The designer and former Spice Girl she was married with the footballer David Beckham on July 4, 1999. For the big day, opted for a custom-designed Vera Wang valued in $ 100,000, whose tone ivory and halter neckline acorsetado marked a before and an after in the fashion of the time. Revolutionary, sensual and sophisticated, was very representative of your individual style.

So you saw Victoria Beckham in their wedding. (Photo: Instagram/@duyogrenpaylas)

3. Nicole Richie (2010)

The daughter of Lionel Richie married one of the dresses more striking history: patented by Marchesa, the model of $ 20,000 it was designed in tulle silky organza that provided a romantic style undisputed. Transparencies and lace floral covered his chest and arms, counteracting the shiny effect of the satin.

The extravagant wedding dress of Nicole Richie. (Photo: Hello)

4. Kate Middleton (2011)

As expected, the current duchess of Cambridge celebrated her marriage to prince William with a luxurious, classic dress, in accordance with the protocol of the real british. Signed by the designer-English Sarah Burtonhis prominence lay in the delicate lace top and the dazzling veil of tulle: the ideal for a future queen. While this data has not yet been confirmed by the crown, is calculated with an approximate value of $ 400,000.

The spectacular wedding gown of Kate Middleton. (Photo: EFE/Ian Langsdon)

5. Kim Kardashian (2011)

The leader undisputed of the media clan Kardashian celebrated her second wedding with basketball player Kris Humphries on August 20, 2011. True to its eclectic style and quirky, she wore three different dresses Vera Wang, each one with a cost of $ 25,000.

This was the second wedding dress of Kim Kardashian. (Photo: Instagram/@thedreamdayco)

6. Jessica Biel (2012)

The wife of Justin Timberlake was one of the pioneers of the non-conventionality in terms of wedding dresses. Is liberated from the traditional white and opted for a previously unreleased design pastel pink with accents of tulle, whose price was $ 100,000.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were stars cover during your wedding. (Photo: People)

7. Amal Alamuddin (2014)

The wedding of George Clooney with Amal Alamuddin was one of the events with the most media impact of the last decade, and your wedding dress $ 380,000 it takes a large part of the credit. Designed by Oscar de la Renta, had a sweetheart neckline and is strapless, super-feminine and embroidered details throughout the train of the piece.

The Clooney during her wedding. (Photo: People)

8. Kim Kardashian (2014)

For marriage number three (this time with your current husband, Kanye West), the influencer opted for a spectacular design with an open back patented by the conglomerate of luxury Givenchy. Its approximate value was $ 400,000.

The dress of the media was designed by Ricardo Tisci. (Photo: Instagram/@opulentstylings)

The piece he was leaving his back exposed. (Photo: Instagram/@opulentstylings)

9. Angelababy

For her wedding with the actor Huang Xiaomingthe chinese star wore a dress custom Dior, who, according to reports, it took over five months to be manufactured. While it is unknown the exact value of the piece, the celebration itself was valued at more than $ 31 million: hence the conclusions lead us to a considerable number.