From Shiloh to John: The transition countries of the son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

By
Amanda Cerny
-
0
24


I was born Shiloh but always sinti John, situation your parents Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt accepted with ease, leaving you to “find your place”, as they knew how to declare when he was a child.

“Only wants to be called John. John or Peter, by Peter Pan. Sometimes I say “shi, do you want to…” and I respond “no, John. I’m John”, he knew how to relate to the actor of 56 years when still was paired with the winner of the Oscar Award.



