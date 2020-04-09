From Shiloh to John: The transition countries of the son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

I was born Shiloh but always sinti John, situation your parents Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt accepted with ease, leaving you to “find your place”, as they knew how to declare when he was a child.

“Only wants to be called John. John or Peter, by Peter Pan. Sometimes I say “shi, do you want to…” and I respond “no, John. I’m John”, he knew how to relate to the actor of 56 years when still was paired with the winner of the Oscar Award.

Related News

Angelina for his part, was categrica to ensure that John always wanted to be a child: “we Had to cut the hair. We like to use things of man. Think that is like one of her brothers. Brad and I did not think to tell you how you should act or how you should feel. You find your place.”

About the preferences of your child, the protagonist Gia knew have always liked the costumes: “it Takes tie, jacket and pants. Likes to dress like a child”, which is reflected in the current image of today’s teenager.

It is worth mentioning that in the last weeks confirm the news emitted by a portal, canadian John Jolie Pitt started his transition countries through the treatment medical appropriate.

While the marriage between the daughter of John Voight and the protagonist of Seven deadly Sins was a time of bonanza, today come to light gory details of the da to the da that led to the divorce. However, the situation of his son was never a problem.

In this way Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt give an example of how to address as parents, transsexuality, without escndalos and securing to, in this case, less.