Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, is testing sexy-see photos

Vogue has released a brand new interview with Gal Gadot, which was carried out before a Wonder Woman 1984 and it was officially postponed till the 14th of August, and the interview with Jonathan Van Meter revealed that he accompanied the actress to a special exhibition of 30 minutes of the film in the Warner Bros.
In addition to Gadot, the former co-star Kristen Wiig and director Patty Jenkins were in attendance, and while none of them were willing to go into detail about exactly what was shown in the preview, Van Meter provided a description for the position.
It will tell you that it is an all encompassing experience and it’s visually stunning (and quite noisy), I have to admit that I have absolutely no idea what it is about it, except that I can tell you that it is happening in 1984, and it has a fun soundtrack, and it features a guy with oil-bearing crop that is reminiscent of Donald Trump in the days of the 80’s, a lot more benign,” he wrote. We assume that he is talking about the character, Pedro Pascal, Maxwell, the Lord of time, but, obviously, there’s not much to say here. In addition to the interview, She conducted a photo shoot with Gal Gadot, which you can see below. Wonder woman 1984, and will arrive at cinemas on the 14th of August.
