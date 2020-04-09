Here’s 10 famous couples who are dancing, and dublam on the Tik Tok. Videos!

All the famous have surrendered from time to time to the Tik Tok! Giovanna Ewbank, Julia Paes in, More and more names appear in the list of profiles that are the most pumped for the new social network that has become the pastime championship in years. The app offers the users, the challenges, the voice acting, the jokes, and even dances, choreographed, placed his sister, Bruna Marquezine, Luana, 17 years old. At this time, people are innovating, at the call of their respective peers in order to stir up the fans with a video of a married couple.

Justin Bieber-dance-and accept the challenge of Hailey Baldwin

Larissa Manoela e Leonardo City and dragged all the furniture and fired up the internet, to the tune of “Come Around ” to Me”, one of the newest hits from Justin Bieber. Even the star of the teen international, it appears by the application, dancing to the music. That is followed by the more than 11 million people in the Tik Tok, the canadian let out the details of his parents ‘ house and out on the swing in the dance with Hailey Baldwin in the song, “Why Is Everything Chrome, of the King’s Condition. In addition to this, the singer has taken on the challenge of a woman, and jumping up and down on the furniture to hear, “the floor is lava,” or “the floor is lava”, a game in which players pretend that the floor is made of fire, and, for this reason, you should avoid touching it.