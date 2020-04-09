Highlights of the program (from the 4th to the 10th of April).

In SÃO PAULO, SP, brazil (FOLHAPRESS) – Check out the highlights of the film schedule for the week on broadcast TELEVISION*:

SATURDAY, 04/04

Record, 15: 00

THE TWAT

Original Title: The Cable Guy

Production: united states of america, 1996

Director: Ben Stiller

Cast: Jim Carrey, Matthew Broderick, Diane Baker, Leslie Mann, George Segal, Jack Black.

Once you have finished with your girlfriend and Steven’s (Matthew Broderick) got a new apartment. He offers $ 50 to the installer of the cable-tv (with Jim Carrey) to install channels for free. From this point on, the installer is a person so lonely that you desperately want a friend, then paste it into your walk and it causes a lot of inconvenience in your personal and professional life.

SUNDAY, 05/04

The globe, 13h58

THE NINJA TURTLES

Original Title: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Production: united states of america, 2014

Director: Jonathan Liebesman

Cast: Megan Fox, Will Arnett, William Fichtner, Alan Ritchson, Noel Fisher, Pete Ploszek.

Affected by a radioactive substance, a group of turtles grow abnormally, gains strength and knowledge. Living in the sewers of Manhattan, four young turtles, trained in the art of kung-fu, Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo and Donatello, along with their sensei, Master Splinter, have to face the evil that inhabits the city.

MONDAY, 06/04

The globe, and 23h11

THE GREAT WALL

Original Title: The-Great-Wall

Production in the US, to 2016

Director: Yimou Zhang

Cast: Matt Damon, Jing Tian, Pedro Pascal, Willem Dafoe, Zhang Hanyu, Andy Lau.

In the 15th century, to William (Matt Damon), and Tovar (Pedro Pascal) are two of the mercenaries on the hunt for black powder (gunpowder). After escaping from the attack of a mysterious creature, they find themselves, by accident, at the foot of the Great Wall. There, they are trapped by the warriors of the chinese people, who are on the verge of experiencing an attack. According to legend, every 60 years, a hoard of monsters that try to pierce the barrier, to feed on the humans that live on the other side.

TUESDAY, 07/04

I, 23h15

THE AVENGER OF THE FUTURE

The Title Of The Original: Total Recall

Production in the united states and Canada, 2012

Director: Len Wiseman

Cast: Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale, Jessica Biel, Bryan Cranston, John Cho, Bill Nighy.

Doug Quaid (Colin Farrell) leads a peaceful life. He currently lives in Cologne, working in a factory in the Kingdom is United, and is married to the beautiful Lori (Kate Beckinsale). One day, you resolve to visit Rekall, a company that provides customers with the insertion of memory in the brain, and simulating the travel that didn’t actually happen. He submits to the treatment, during the insertion, things go wrong, and he is seen surrounded by several police officers, who kill without pity or mercy. Not knowing what is going on, He sneaks back to the house. There, he discovers that Lori is also against him and want to kill him. After the escape of his wife, He begins to decipher the riddle in the past, he has served as an important agent of chancellor Cohaagen (Bryan Cranston), and with the links between the rebels who want the freedom of the City.

WEDNESDAY, 08/04

Band-22h45

SPEAKING TO THE GREEK

Original title: My-Life-in-Ruins

Production: united states of america and Spain, 2008

Director: Donald Petrie

Cast: Nia Vardalos, Richard Dreyfuss, Alexis Georgoulis, María Botto, Jareb Dauplaise, Rachel Dratch.

Georgia (Nia Vardalos) is an american of Greek origin who works as a tour guide in Greece. She’s tired of the job, because of the tourists it receives are more interested in shopping than learning about the local culture. To make matters worse, there are a number of years she did not have a romantic involvement. The situation changes when the Ga meets Irv (Richard Dreyfuss), a tourist who tries to show him the possibility of being happy again.

– THURSDAY, 09/04

The globe, 15: 00

THE PHENOMENON OF THE WILD

Production In Brazil, To 2016

Director: Halder Gomes

Cast: Edmilson Filho, Fábio Goulart, Mark, Take A Look At, Waiting For Bruna Hamú, Dedé Santana.

During the decade of the 80’s, and fighters of the people are in distress due to the lack of professional fights. In order to keep the passion for the fight, and they challenged the bullies in the interior of Ceará, brazil, which agreed to take part in the competition that is created. It’s just that Aluiso I have Read (Edmilson’s Son, sees his golden chance to make your dream of becoming a true master of the fighting as the heroes of their favorite movies.

– FRI., 10/04

I, 23h15

NOW, O FANTASMINHA CAMARADA

Original Title: Casper

Production: united states of america, 1995

Director: Brad Silberling

Cast: Devon Sawa, Christina Ricci, Bill Pullman, Cathy Moriarty, Eric Idle, Dan Aykroyd.

For a “therapy for ghosts” (Bill Pullman) arrives at a gloomy mansion with his daughter (Christina Ricci). He has been hired by a millionaire (Her Moriarthy), which is intended to exorcise the ghosts of the place so as to be able to get to a treasure hidden in the house. But the ghost did not wish the presence of a “human”, with the exception of a very good ghost, who wants to make a friend.

*The programming provided by the stations and is subject to change.

