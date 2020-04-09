How are they separated? Jonas Brothers shock, in the style of Kardashian. Oh look!

The fights between the Kardashian always give that talk, but this time it was the turn of the Jonas Brothers those who showed shock but in the best style of the american sisters.

Joe, Nick and Kevin put on the skin of the protagonists of ” Keeping Up With The Kardashian through TikTok, in a video that shared the first.

There, Joe is put in the skin of Kim, with a “don’t be rude”, then I started to hit Nick, in the role of Khloé, while Kevin acts as Kourtney in a production that united the three New Jersey.

The TikTok the husband of Sophie Turner is the most active of the Jonaswho constantly upload material to prove that it is your favorite activity in times of quarantine.

The performers of “Sucker” they saw paralyzed her world tour after they returned to playing together with great success, with songs that are in the main rankings.

The video JoBros went around the world and came to the same wife of Kanye West, who far from being angry he took it with great humor.

“OMG I love you guys,” wrote Kim Kardashian via Twitter for the Jonas Brothers, who decided to imitate one of the epic boss fights of the sisters most famous in the world.