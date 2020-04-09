‘I felt almost insignificant…’ Angelina Jolie speaks of her difficult divorce with Brad Pitt

However, Jolie managed to beat his depression and it brought out the best of this difficult experience and become a better version of herself and to be increasingly strong.

‘It is a lesson that I share with my children, I I had to rediscover the joy… it Was interesting to connect with the humility and even with the insignificance that I feltperhaps this is what the human being is the end…’, added the actress of 44 years.

Currently, Angelina Jolie looks radiant and very happy. In addition to that he had stolen glances in the recent red carpet of the new movie ‘Maleficent’, due to his looks and impact to its undeniable beauty. But, without a doubt, the key element of their appearances on the red carpet are their children: Vivienne Marcheline, Zahara, Shiloh, Marley and Knox Leon and Pax Thien (Maddox has been absent from these events because you are studying the university in Korea).

This celeb feels the support of her children and she also supports them, proof of this is the rumored tratamiento of sex change that seem to have already started their daughter Shiloh.

And in addition of ‘Maleficent’, the professional career of Angelina continues to climb and with projects very promotedores. Is the last of them? ‘Eternals’, the new movie from Marvel in which she will interpret to ‘Thena’ and will work at the side of Salma Hayek. The tape will be released at the end of 2020, and promises to be a success!