In a later Interview with Margot Robbie

The success of the documentary series on Netflix, you can render a film or a tv series inspired by the history of

Tiger Kingor Mob of the Tigerit is the new successful Netflix. The documentary series that shows the history of the Joe Exotic, the owner of a petting zoo is accused of ordering the murder of an environmental activist. With the popularity of the launch, there were rumors about the possibility of a movie or a new series on the history of the eccentric, ex-operator of the zoo.

There is already a script with no title Kate McKinnonthe program Saturday Night Livein the role of an activist Carole Baskin. The mini-series that was confirmed in November of last year, prior to the opening of the Tiger King. The website ScreentRant you’ve selected a few names to play the main character, Joe Exotic.

Jared Leto

With this method, Jared Leto it enters the body, and the soul of the characters, as he did in the movie The club Shop in Dallasin the role of a woman, a trans, and The Squadron’s Suicideas a The joker’s. And it has the body type that is right for the role Leto also, in singing, as well as the Joe Exotic.

Margot Robbie

The person chosen for the role doesn’t need to be a man. Robert Moor in the podcast Joe’s Exotic: The Tiger Kingbetting on Margot Robbie how to choose the perfect one. “With Margot Robbie you should interpret that to Joe, as if in a ]series]with the return of the genre,” he said. Even though you realize that she is a very attractive for the role The Moor consider the degree of similarity between the eyes of the Joe and Margot great. The actress is in need of a good characterization to the role.

Brad Pitt

In the prison, Joe Exotic I’ve got a clear preference for it to be interpreted by the Brad Pitt. The actor would be an ideal candidate, given the ability of the Pitt to delve into any of the characters. An example of this is the practice in the Snatch – Porcos e Diamantesin the skin of Mickey O’neil.

Sam Rockwell

Apparently, the name of the Sam Rockwell it was already considered for the role of Joe Exotic in the mini-series. In the podcast The Moor “the talent of the actor. “Rockwell he played several different characters over the years, from the Waiting for a Miracle to happen the The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the galaxy. He’s got the reach, he made a spring, he used the weapons on pieces of paper, and it would be the perfect actor’, he argued.

