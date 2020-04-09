In the course of publication, Justin Bieber is thankful to God for the life of Faith

Ana Luiza Menezes 22h50



Justin Bieber Photo Reproduction In Instagram

This Wednesday (8th), Justin Bieber took the time to express your gratitude to God. In social networks, he has shared a publication, in which he highlighted the blessing of having the sun, trees, food, and water. He also pointed out the joy of having a personal relationship with God.

“Thank you, God, for this day. Thank you for the sun, the trees, the grass, the birds, the food, the water, and thank you for the ability to have a relationship with you, he said.

Bieber, who has always made it a point to talk to you about the change of faith had brought to his life, and thanked them also for the forgiveness that you have received, and spoke of a “new beginning”.

– Thank you so much for forgiving you for all that you have done. Thank you, because today is a new beginning. Thank you for giving me life. I love you, Jesus, ‘ she concluded.

The publication of” Photo: Reproduction

